KAMPALA – Schlumberger Ltd {SLB} has supported a total of 863 women to pursue PhDs and post-doctoral research in STEM disciplines at leading universities and research institutions outside their home countries.

Mr Ernest Rubondo, the ED Petroleum Authority of Uganda said since its inception in 2004, the SLB Faculty for the Future programme has benefitted 863 women from ninety countries fostering the women’s advancement in science and technology.

He revealed that several Ugandan women have already benefited from this support and appealed to SLB for increased assistance to Uganda.

He explained further that the initiative has promoted gender equality and women’s emancipation in science and technology adding that “We understand that about seven Ugandan women have benefited from the programme. We hope to see these numbers grow,”

"SLB aims to enhance scientific and technological progress within the local communities and regions where selected candidates are awarded this programme," added Mr Rubondo.

“SLB aims to enhance scientific and technological progress within the local communities and regions where selected candidates are awarded this programme,” added Mr Rubondo.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) provides technology for reservoir characterization, production, drilling and processing to the oil and gas industry. The company supplies its products and services to the industry, from exploration through production and integrated pipeline solutions for hydrocarbon recovery.

Mr Rubondo was 25 April meeting with Mr Wallace Pescarini, the President of SLB Offshore Atlantic Basin, held at Petroleum House in Entebbe.

Mr Pescarini, currently in the country to participate in the STEM Forum for Women in the East African Region, hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Mr Rubondo added that the SLB [Schlumberger] Faculty for the Future programme, launched in 2004, has been granting fellowships to women from developing and emerging economies to pursue PhD or post-doctoral research in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields at leading universities worldwide.

Mr Pescarini highlighted SLB’s longstanding partnership with Uganda spanning over 18 years, marked by continuous investment, national capacity development, and innovative projects ensuring the nation’s energy security.

“We acknowledge the crucial role of energy in driving Uganda’s progress and believe that collaborative efforts and shared objectives can lead to significant advancements in shaping a sustainable energy future for Uganda, while also addressing broader developmental goals,” Mr Pescarini remarked.

Currently, SLB is contracted to undertake directional drilling tasks on the Tilenga Project and provide software solutions for various oil and gas players involved in Uganda’s oil project. Mr Pescarini and the SLB team expressed their eagerness to collaborate closely with the PAU, discussing initiatives and potential areas of cooperation, exchanging insights, and outlining a path for mutually beneficial growth.

