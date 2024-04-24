KIGALI – Rwanda will host Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June Kigali, the Company has disclosed.

This follows the nomination of Rwanda as the next host country at Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s 42nd AGM held in Abuja, Nigeria, and the subsequent signing of the host country agreement between the Company and the Government of Rwanda in Kigali in March.

The host country agreement was signed by the Minister of Infrastructure Dr. Jimmy Gasore on behalf of Rwanda and Shelter Afrique Development Bank Managing Director Thierno Habib Hann and witnessed by Minister of State at the Infrastructure Ministry Eng. Patricie Uwase, and the Director General of the Housing Authority Mr. Alphonse Rukaburandekwe, among other senior government officials.

The event is scheduled to take place from the 11th to 13th June 2024 and is expected to cover an Annual Symposium, a Ministerial Roundtable, the 43rd Annual General Meeting and some interlinked business activities as part of the proceedings.

Mr. Hann thanked the government of Rwanda for committing to hosting the Company’s 43rd AGM and commented that:

“This Year’s AGM will serve as an ushering step in solidifying Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) transformation and continued elevation of housing finance and urban development across the continent. We are pleased with the emphasis the Government of Rwanda has placed on the provision of affordable housing and we believe that by hosting our 43rd AGM Rwanda will be able to take the lead on shaping the narrative around affordable housing beyond Rwanda,” Mr. Hann added.

Housing and finance ministers from 44 member countries, housing sector players from the public and private sectors and other governmental and non-governmental entities are expected to attend.

Following the signing of the host country agreement, the Government of Rwanda is expected to ensure effective organization and success of the meetings by undertaking to contribute to the physical planning.

Commenting on the country’s readiness, Dr. Gasore commended Shelter Afrique for choosing Rwanda to host its 43rd AGM, noting that the Rwandan government was pleased with ShalDB’s investment in the country and looks forward to the continued progress and elevation of Shelter Afrique Development Bank in Rwanda and beyond.

