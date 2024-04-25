KAMPALA — Ronald Mivule, a dedicated advocate for the political and economic federation of the East African Community (EAC), has set his sights on representing Uganda in the EAC parliament in 2027. With a strong conviction that a united region can achieve greater heights, Mivule is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of East Africa.

As a prominent activist for EAC integration, Mivule has been actively engaged in promoting the benefits of a united region. He envisions a future where East Africans can move freely, trade freely, and live in harmony, unhindered by national borders. His enthusiasm for integration is contagious, inspiring many to join the cause.

Mivule’s political aspirations are not new. He had previously expressed interest in participating in the EAC parliamentary elections but was advised by President Yoweri Museveni, the national chairman of the ruling NRM party, to wait until 2027. Undeterred, Mivule has continued to work tirelessly towards his goal, using his philanthropic efforts to connect with the people and understand their needs.

As a philanthropist, Mivule has made a significant impact in the lives of many Ugandans. He has paid school fees, provided scholastic items, and offered food to those in need. His selflessness has earned him a reputation as a caring and compassionate leader, and his popularity continues to grow.

Mivule’s vision for East Africa is one of unity, prosperity, and peace. He believes that by working together, the region can overcome its challenges and achieve greatness. As he prepares to take on the role of EAC parliamentarian, Mivule is more determined than ever to make a difference.

“I am eager to serve the people of East Africa and work towards a brighter future for our region,” Mivule said in a recent interview. “I believe that together, we can achieve much more than we can alone.”

Mivule was recently honored by Uganda Management Institute for his role in serving humanity. He has also demonstrated his leadership skills by shaping the Uganda Management Institute Alumni body, showcasing his ability to bring people together and drive positive change.

With his passion for integration, philanthropy, and political ambition, Ronald Mivule is a force to be reckoned with. As he prepares to take on the challenges of EAC parliament, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the region and its people.

