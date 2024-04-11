KAMPALA – The Police in Kampala have launched investigations of a murder case by shooting that occurred on the evening of April 10th, 2024, in Kyebando Kisalosalo Zone, Kawempe Division, Kampala District.

Adaca Sabina, also known as Alele Francis, a 36-year-old driver with Khan Logistics and a resident of Kyebando Kisalosalo Zone lost his life at around 19:30 hours when he was allegedly intercepted by a one Achol, a security guard with SGA Security Company and a resident of the same area.

“Mr. Adaca Sabina was shot around the chest/heart while on the phone, attempting to exit a corridor. The assailant fled the scene with the weapon, leaving Mr. Adaca Sabina in a pool of blood,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire Deputy Public Relations officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.

“It has been alleged that Mr. Adaca Sabina was involved in extramarital affairs, which may have contributed to this unfortunate incident. However, it is imperative to allow the ongoing investigation by the authorities to uncover all relevant facts and motives surrounding this heinous crime,” he added in a statement.

