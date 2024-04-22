The Uganda Police Force has issued a stern warning to private security organizations, civilians, and other groups against the manipulation and unauthorized use of police insignia and accoutrements. This follows a surge in the illegal adoption of police uniforms, rank insignia, and other identifying features by individuals and organizations seeking to appear authoritative and militaristic.

“The police uniform is a symbol of authority and trust, and its misuse can undermine public safety and confidence in the police force,” said SCP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson. “We have observed an alarming trend of private security organizations, bouncers, political groups, and individuals donning police uniforms, rank insignia, and accoutrements, which is illegal and must stop immediately. This includes the use of black uniforms similar to those worn by the Counter-Terrorism Police, Khaki uniforms similar to those worn by General Duty Police, and white uniforms similar to those worn by Traffic Police.”

The police have already confiscated various items, including high-visibility vests, jackets, sunglasses, and black attire, from bouncers and private security organizations that were using them to appear more militaristic and combat-hardened. “We will not tolerate any actions that undermine the integrity of the police uniform and the trust placed in us by the public,” SCP Enanga warned. “We have seized these items from various private security organizations and individuals, and we will continue to monitor and take action against any further violations.”

The ongoing operations aim to restore the integrity of the police uniform and prevent its misuse by unauthorized individuals and groups. “We urge private security organizations to adhere to the Private Security Organizations Regulations (2013) and other relevant laws,” SCP Enanga emphasized. “The unauthorized duplication and manipulation of police insignia and accoutrements violate the UPDF Act, Penal Code, and other statutory instruments that govern the use of police uniforms. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure that those found guilty of these violations are prosecuted accordingly.”

“The illegal use of police insignia and accoutrements undermines this effort and will not be tolerated,” SCP Enanga stated. “We urge the public to report any instances of unauthorized use of police uniforms and insignia to the nearest police station. Together, we can maintain the integrity of the police uniform and the trust of the public.”

SCP Enanga warned, “We will continue to monitor and take action against any individuals or organizations that illegally use police insignia and accoutrements. Let us work together to maintain the integrity of the police uniform and the trust of the public. We will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found guilty of these violations.”

