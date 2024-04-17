NKUMBA — The police have named the victim of the Wednesday morning fatal crash that involved a concrete mixer UAN 836B, Mitsubishi RVR UBQ 371P at Nkumba Traffic Lights along Entebbe road.

At least one person died when a Concrete Mixer failed to brake—overturning onto a Mitsubishi car at the traffic lights, said Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

Kananura identified the deceased as Raphael Okoit, a lawyer working with MALDEF advocates and a resident of Seeta.

“The territorial police in Entebbe has today morning on the 17-4-24 at around 8:30 am registered a fatal crash involving M/Vs UBQ 371P Mitsubishi RVR, UAN 836B a concrete mixer & UG 310006 T/Hilux,” said Kananura in a statement

He added: “A preliminary report shows that the three said vehicles were in the same direction facing Entebbe from Kampala and while at Nkumba traffic lights waiting to be released by the lights, motor vehicle UAN 836B a concrete mixer from behind lost control & failed to brake, as the driver tried to dodge the vehicles in front of him hit a pavement on the side of the road and overturned falling onto m/v UBQ 371P killing instantly it’s driver one Okoit Raphael M/A 34 yrs of age, a lawyer working with MALDEF Advocates and a resident of Seeta”

Police said that the concrete mixer also damaged another motor vehicle UG 310006 belonging to the government of Uganda.

Police has since retrieved the body of the driver who was taken to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem.

Motor vehicles were towed to Entebbe CPS pending inspection

The driver of M/V UAN 836B has been detained as investigations continue.

