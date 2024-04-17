NKUMBA —A yet to be number of people are feared dead after the driver of a cement mixer truck UAN 836D lost control and rammed into the barriers in the middle of the road before falling onto a Mitsubishi RVR UBQ 371P.

The incident happened at Nkumba University traffic lights along the Entebbe – Kampala expressway on April 17, 2024.

The occupants in the Mitsubishi are presumed dead and their bodies are still trapped in the wreckage.

The driver of the Cement truck is said to have moved out of the car and went to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Details to follow

