Ever since President Museveni reinstated Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo back to office as the State Minister for Microfinance, he had never gone back to Greater Masaka where he also serves as the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) coordinator for greater masaka.

Last month, Hon Kasolo mobilized the thousands of people who welcomed General Muhoozi, the leader of PLU to Greater Masaka. Since then, Hon Kasolo has not been there till today when he paid a courtesy visit to people of Lwengo.

While in Lwengo, Hon Kasolo was welcomed by PLU members who got the chance to officially congratulate him with gifts like Matooke, Chicken and trays of eggs among others.

The PLU members also send their vote of thanks to President Museveni for trusting and giving them Hon Haruna Kasolo as the State Minister for Microfinance because he is the one in the wheels when it comes to fighting financial freedom in the republic of Uganda.

Hon Kasolo also used the chance to launc the Kato Sacco in Kalisizo which is still part of greater Masaka. While launching the Sacco, Hon Kasolo urged money lenders and sacco’s to stop asking for National IDs from borrowers in the names of giving them loans.

He also urged the money lenders to stop increasing the interest rates for the loans given

