KAMPALA – The Muslim community in Kibuli and Namuwoongo had a heartfelt Iftar experience, courtesy of the Kampala Water team from the Industrial branch (CBD zone).

Represented by BM Industrial, Peninah Nabireba; BM UPP, Evelyn Mukajusi; SCO Siragi Bassajja; Usama Semanda; Busulwa Ashiraf; Aijuka Joshua; and Akello Sheila, our team provided food items for the breaking of fast at the two mosques.

Imam Saidi from Mutajazi – Kibuli Mosque expressed deep gratitude for the assistance, highlighting its significant impact on those facing challenges. He conveyed prayers for abundant blessings upon Kampala Water’s Top Management during this Holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative, led by our General Manager Mahmood Lutaya, reflects our commitment to giving back to the community and fostering unity during Ramadan.

Kampala Water is proud to set an example of corporate social responsibility, making a positive difference in the lives of the communities we serve.

