In the realm of healthcare, especially in underserved areas, access to reliable and affordable medical services remains a pressing challenge. Addressing this need, CHIL Femtech Center, a company dedicated to offering real-time, secure medical solutions, has introduced one groundbreaking AI-powered feature.

This innovative tool is designed to streamline treatment processes, enhance reliability, and reduce costs for patients while seeking clarity on the side effects of any cancer drug.

This revolutionary feature allows patients to effortlessly take a photo of any cancer drug package box with the name of the drug, name, batch number, and manufacturer clearly visible, upload it on CHIL’s AI chatbot, and the bot automatically provides the patient with all the side effects of the drug in an audio-visual form.

The module has the capacity to translate the side effects into the 12 most spoken languages in Africa. This means that patients, irrespective of their location or spoken language, can gain immediate insights into the medications they are using. Whether it’s understanding if a drug may cause drowsiness, nausea, or other reactions, this AI tool provides accessible guidance in a user’s preferred language. During the pilot, patients using our spokes for cancer treatment will have access to the free version for 3 months, and upon the trial period, they will be required to pay less than 1 USD each time they seek advice on any given drug symptoms.

Imagine a scenario where a patient, residing in a remote village without easy access to a pharmacy or healthcare professional, can now ensure the safety and efficacy of their medications with just a smartphone and the CHIL Femtech AI tool.

This feature not only empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health but also acts as a safety net, reducing the risks associated with medication misuse or misunderstanding.

This comes months after CHIL launched another revolutionary addition to their chatbot that uses a high-level algorithm to recommend prostate and breast cancer doctors which combination of the medicine has ever been successful in treating patients with the same cancer drug responsiveness as the patient the doctor is treating.

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, the Co-founder and CEO of CHIL Femtech Center stated, “Many cancer patients are prescribed draining medications when, in reality, there may be less burdensome alternatives available. We wanted to provide cancer doctors with an Artificial Intelligence-generated drug suggestion. Our AI studies different cancer drug combinations that have been successful in the past to aid present and future treatments. We started with prostate cancer—now, let us see if we can achieve better results with two more cancers. We are Chil, and we are here to improve cancer treatment.”

Doctors can rely on the AI tool to suggest medications that align with the patient’s condition, history, and any potential interactions, thereby optimizing patient care. CHIL Femtech Center’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare accessibility in Africa shines through these groundbreaking AI features.

As a B2B Hub and Spoke Telemedicine service provider, the company has consistently demonstrated its ability to leverage cutting-edge technology to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved regions.

Through these initiatives, CHIL Femtech Center empowers healthcare facilities, especially those in remote or resource-constrained areas, with the tools and resources needed to deliver world-class medical care.

By integrating AI into the heart of healthcare delivery, the company is not only transforming individual patient experiences but also raising the standard of healthcare provision across the continent.

