Lands minister, Judith Nabkooba, has cautioned youths against using drugs, saying it has led to the increase in the crime rate around the country.

Nabakooba who was speaking at the annual youth day celebrations in Mityana on April 27 asked leaders to sensitise youths on dangers of taking drugs and the effects of drug abuse.

She said by doing that, leaders will not only be helping but also rehabilitating the youths who were in one way or another lured by the influence of bad groups.

“Drug abuse is on the increase. We have seen many youths who are taking drugs which are dangerous to their lives because there are crimes associated with it,” she said.

The minister asked youths to live exemplary lives and be respectful in society to inspire the young children.

“For someone to be able to follow you, you must be respectable and you have something to show in society.”

She lauded Rev Fr Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese, for organising a wonderful event and tipping youths with spiritual messages that will draw their love close to God.

She also re-emphasized the need of youths to embrace the government socio-economic programmes.

“His Excellency the President has been emphasizing the youths. They are a priority on our agenda as the NRM government. There are so many programmes designed to target them.”

These include Youth Livelihood Programs which is 100 percent youths, the Parish Developmental Model (PDM) which is 30 percent for youths, the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program (UWEP), for women who are youths, and Emyooga.

“If they participate in those programmes, they can improve their social wellbeing but they can also look after their families well,” she advised.

On the youth’s day, christians from seven deaneries are expected to make a holy pilgrimage to Kiyinda-Mityana cathedral parish to attend the celebrations.

These include Kassanda Deanery, Kanoni, Mityana, Busunju, Busuubizi, Kiboga, and Mubende Deaneries.

In his message, Rev Bishop Zziwa who tipped asked the youth to reflect on their life and revive the norms of the Catholic Church.

He asked them to read the Bible and look at successful people in the country to move through their path as they serve God.

“Please be faithful and believe in the church. Do not go away from the church and ensure you practice what the church tells you to do,” Bishop Zziwa tipped youths.

He asked youths with families to take good care of their children and wives and try to live by example to children, saying being a role model requires self-sacrifice to refrain from some of the activities that can ruin one’s good personality.

“Someone to be able to follow you, you must be respectable but also somebody who has something to show in society. Understand the word of God and when you feel that you are going astray, ask. But be careful with the people you consult, many camouflage in church,” he said.

Bishop Zziwa has for some time been at the forefront of promoting and supporting government’s in socio-economic transformation programmes.

He started up different sustainable projects in all parishes to help generate money to support church activities. The projects include dairy farming and coffee growing among others.

He also helped youths to form groups that will be of help to transform their lives through engaging in different activities.

Nabakooba supported the groups with Shs5 million as start-up capital and promised to lobby for them from the government to realize the aims of those groups.

