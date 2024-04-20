KAMPALA – Dr. Rosemary Kusaba Byanyima has been named the substantive Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital by President Yoweri Museveni.

She replaces Dr. Baterana Byaruhanga, who was in March 2022 arrested by the State House Health Monitoring Unit on allegations of mismanagement of the national referral hospital. His successor has since been serving in the position as acting boss.

Dr. Rosemary who previously served as deputy director of the hospital is a seasoned consultant radiologist. She holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), complementing her extensive medical training.

During her tenure as Deputy Executive Director, Dr. Byanyima spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at improving the operational efficiency and patient care quality at Mulago.

