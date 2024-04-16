The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday 15th April, 2024 arrived in Uganda for an official working visit.

He was warmly received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon. John Mulimba.

President Ramaphosa was invited by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the two leaders are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss bilateral relations and other crucial matters at State House-Entebbe.

https://x.com/PresidencyZA/status/1779887746552676591

The South African leader last came to Kampala in January 2024 for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

