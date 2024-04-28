President Museveni has hailed the legacy of Nalongo Kasalina Zawedde Muwanga, wife to late President Paulo Muwanga for her exemplary life, commitment and support towards the family, country and being helpful to her late husband during his time of service.

He made the remarks during the send-off ceremony at Ndoddo Village in Kamengo Sub-County, Mpigi District, in his speech delivered by lands minister Judith Nabakooba.

“She helped him (late Paul Muwanga) to raise and nurture the children into responsible citizens and held the family fabric together even after the death of her husband,” President Museveni said.

He added: “All those who associated with the late Nalongo Kasalina must be proud of the legacy, which she has left behind; and the sense of bereavement that you feel now, should not diminish her beautiful memory.”

The president contributed Shs 10m to the family to assist them in burial arrangements.

The requiem celebration was led by Rev Saulo Masembe, the Archdeacon of Central Buganda Diocese of the Church of Uganda. The service was co-celebrated by Rev Samuel Katabula Kibuuka of Namasuba Parish, Namirembe Diocese who called for unity and collective effort to change the spiritual and physical world regardless of our political affiliations.

“The deceased advocated for peace. Even when she met the President at Kololo one time, she requested him to continue providing peace to this country,” Rev Kibuuka said.

He added: “Let us work as a family for the betterment and development as we move forward. Politics should not split us.”

Nalongo Zawedde died at the age of 92. The family lost a mother, grandmother and a loving person who was welcoming to all the people regardless of their walks of life.

The burial ceremony was attended by different dignitaries including Mr Jimmy Akena, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party President, Mr Kintu Musoke, former Prime Minister, Amelia Kyambadde, Former Mawokota South Member of Parliament.

Mr Akena honoured asked Nabakooba to deliver his message to President Museveni that much as they disagree on the politics, he (Akena) is not going to attack the personality.

Dr Suzie Nansozi Muwanga, the daughter of the deceased who represented the children, recounted the love their mother showed them especially during the absence of their father.

“You remember very well our dad was always away from home, during the guerilla war and when he died but our dear mum has been there all the time,” Dr Muwanga said.

She added: “We promise to keep that legacy and live the exemplary life she showed us such that it penetrates even into our children.”

Dr Nansozi appreciated the President for loving their family despite their late father being a member of an opposition political party and standing with the family in all situations.

“He (President) spared some time and visited our mother and even made phone calls and spoke in Runyankore. We cannot take it for granted.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

