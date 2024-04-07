KAMPALA – Mr. Ronald Mivule, an economist has been appointed as the interim chairperson to help oversee the creation of the Uganda Management Institute Alumni (UMIA) SACCO.

Mivule, the Proprietor of Kaizen Global Consult was appointed on Saturday, April 6, 2024, after a select group of UMI Alumni members met and agreed to form a SACCO.

Previously, Mivule led the Uganda Management Institute Alumni Association as President for seven years (2015 to 2022).

He also served as a member of the UMI Governing Council in charge of Programmes Committee before heading the Quality Assurance docket.

He is passionate about the integration of E. Africa and contested for EALA in 2022.

During the meeting held at Heights, Centenary Park, Prof. Levi Musinguzi delivered a presentation — highlighting that the purpose of forming the UMIA SACCO is hinged on three key pillars including Wealth, Welfare, and Growth.

ASP Charles Twine, the CID boss showed optimism—stating that the SACCO will be one of the best in two years

Twine who was appointed a committee member is also optimistic that UMIA Sacco can ultimately grow into a commercial bank.

Other interim leaders include Norah Nyabwolo Zitta Vice Chairperson, Patrick Lumumba Secretary and Immaculate Ochola.

The committee members include Charles Twine, Ochoo Ronald, Najjumba Suzan, and Niwamanya Mudasiru.

Other members are Prof. Levi Musinguzi, Daphne Nimusima, and Henry Owora.

UMI is a national branch for training, research, and consultancy in the fields of administration, leadership, and management.

