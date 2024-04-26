Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has urged Ugandan workers to harness the power of trade unions and their Members of Parliament to advocate for their rights. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the second annual national labour convention and expo at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Mao emphasized the importance of organization, collective action, and utilizing available legal channels to address worker grievances.

Mao stressed that trade unions are essential for advocating better working conditions, including the use of strikes as a lawful means of protest. He also encouraged workers to engage with their MPs to push for policy changes and legislation that benefits workers. “The world responds to those who are organized,” Mao said. “It is a constitutional right to form trade unions. You must organize yourselves to build your capacity to bite. Never bark if you can’t bite.”

If all else fails, Mao pointed to the Industrial Court as a means of seeking justice. However, he acknowledged the current limitations of the court, including its sole location in Kampala and limited judges. To address this, the Ministry of Justice is introducing alternative dispute resolution methods to quickly and cheaply resolve worker disputes.

Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi reaffirmed the government’s dedication to safeguarding labour rights, bolstering the Industrial Court and existing laws to ensure a fair and just work environment. He emphasized the need for a productive labour force free from injustice and highlighted the importance of raising awareness among workers about the court’s existence and services.

Justice Anthony Wabwire, Judge of the Industrial Court, elaborated on the court’s role in handling labour-related matters referred by labour officers and other courts. He also highlighted the court’s supervisory role in guiding labour law legislation through its decisions. Notably, the court is undergoing digitization, enabling workers, including those in the gig economy, to submit labour-related matters using their phones.

Ms. Grace Nabakooza, Head of Employment Relations and Legal at the Federation of Uganda Employers, outlined the types of cases handled by the Industrial Court, including wrongful termination, non-payment of dues, and non-remittance of NSSF contributions. She emphasized the Federation’s role as a member of the Industrial Court, representing employers in social and economic spaces, providing services, training, and promoting labour relationships.

The two-day conference, organized by the Ministry for Gender, Labour, and Social Development, aimed to bring together workers, employers, and policymakers to discuss issues affecting the labour market.

