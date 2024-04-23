KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Makerere University Endowment Fund has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Makerere Run, an annual event aimed at supporting students living with disabilities and promoting inclusivity within the university community.

This year’s event, scheduled for August 18th, 2024, will be held under the theme “Run for Students with Disabilities” and will raise funds for the construction of a state-of-the-art Students’ Centre and Disability Support Unit at Makerere University.

The State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, commended the efforts of Dr. Maggie Chigozie, the late Dr. Martin Aliker, and their team for reviving and promoting the endowment fund and initiating the MakRun. “I commend Dr. Maggie Chigozie, the late Dr. Martin Aliker, and their team for reviving and promoting the endowment fund and initiating the MakRun, which we are commissioning today for its fourth edition,” he said.

“Let us demonstrate our solidarity with students living with disabilities by purchasing kits and contributing to their well-being and academic success. This is not only a healthy initiative but also a timely response to the recent call by the Minister of Public Service and Health to promote a culture of regular exercise among public servants. As the Vice Chancellor indicated, I am willing to work closely with my boss, the Prime Minister of Uganda, and all government officials, including those who went through Makerere and those who wish to support this noble cause, to participate in the MakRun. I pledge my enabling support and invite you all to join me in participating in the run, where I will possibly take the lead.”

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, emphasized the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the university community. “The quality of an organization is now measured by the care it takes for people with disabilities,” he said. “I appeal to the alumni and friends of Makerere to give back to their alma mater, including by participating in the MakRun and other initiatives. Following the example of top universities worldwide, Makerere University initiated the endowment fund to consolidate its assets, solicit donations from alumni and supporters, and invest these resources to perpetually support its core mission. This is one of the ways we can reduce our dependence on the Treasury, which has many other pressures.”

Mr. Martin Owiny, a member of the Board of Trustees, reported on the progress made by the endowment fund. “We are pleased to report modest progress achieved so far as a Board of Trustees. The fund has grown from 8.3 billion in 2021 to 11.5 billion, and our corporate objective is to increase this to 20 billion by 2026,” he said. “This year’s theme, ‘Run for Students Living with Disabilities,’ reflects our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring every student has access to resources needed to pursue their academic goals. When the current board assumed office in September 2021, the fund’s total assets were valued at 8.3 billion, thanks to the efforts of the previous board led by Dr. Martin Aliker.”

John Chris Ninsiima, the Chairperson of the MakRun Organizing Committee, welcomed everyone to the launch of the fourth edition of the Makerere Run and appreciated their presence. “We extend our gratitude to you for accepting our invitation. We welcome you here today, and we appreciate your presence at this special occasion, which marks the official launch of the fourth edition of the Makerere Run,” he said. “Let us rise and take a moment of silence to recognize the contributions of the late Dr. Martin Alika, who passed away last week and was the inaugural chairman of the Makerere Endowment Fund. We are grateful for your presence and look forward to your continued support in promoting inclusivity and supporting students with disabilities.”

The event aims to bring together students, staff, alumni, and members of the public to support a worthy cause and promote inclusivity and diversity within the university community. Participants can register and donate UGX 20,000 to receive a running vest, and the event aims to raise funds for the construction of the Student Centre and Disability Support Unit. The Student Centre will feature essential facilities such as a business hub, innovation center, dining area, and a dedicated Disability Support Unit, ensuring that students with disabilities have access to the resources they need to excel in their studies. The Disability Support Unit will provide specialized support services, including counseling, academic support, and assistive technology, to ensure that students with disabilities have an equal opportunity to succeed.

