KAMPALA, UGANDA — Dr. William Tayeebwa, Managing Editor of Makerere University Press, has announced plans to revamp college journals, promoting knowledge dissemination and research transformation. Dr. Tayeebwa made the revelation at the Annual Forum for Research and Policy Dialogue, held on 25th-26th April 2024 at Makerere University, under the theme “Regional Integration and Development”.

The forum brought together stakeholders in research and academia to discuss ways to promote research-led innovation and policy engagement, with a focus on regional integration and development. Over 90 graduate students pursuing their PhD presented their research papers, showcasing their groundbreaking research in various fields. Dr. Tayeebwa encouraged them to publish their research papers in journals, emphasizing the importance of sharing their findings with a wider audience.

“We believe that by working together, we can achieve this objective and make a positive impact on our country and the region,” he said.

He said that Makerere Press aims to revive struggling journals, including the historical journal, which was popular in the 70s and 80s. “We support quality journals because they offer a faster and wider reach for research transformation into publishable formats, which aligns with our goal of knowledge dissemination,” Dr. Tayeebwa explained.

On the need for scholars and researchers to publish works in books and journals, Tayebwa put forth the Makerere University Press as an avenue for disseminating new knowledge across the various disciplines. “I would like to implore all faculty and students to use the press as a publishing house and promote our works,” he added.

The forum also saw the launch of the Research Information Management System (RIMS), which will improve online and digitization services for research management, graduate training recruitment, teaching, and supervision services. Prof. Edward Bbaale, Director of the Directorate of Research and Graduate Training, noted that this system will enhance University research capacity and “improve our online presence, making it easier for researchers to share their work and collaborate with others across the region.”

The initiative is expected to revitalize academic publishing at Makerere University, promoting a culture of research and knowledge sharing among scholars, policymakers, and the wider community, and contributing to the advancement of regional integration and development.

