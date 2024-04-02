The Speaker, Anita Among on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 led a delegation comprising of Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa and Members of Parliament to Bulange, Mengo to support the upcoming Kabaka Birthday Run.

This year’s Kabaka Birthday Run, slated for Sunday, 07 April 2024 is hinged on the fight against HIV/AIDs under the theme, “Men are stars in the fight against HIV/AIDs to save the girl child”.

Speaker Among and her entourage, which included Government Chief Whip Hon. Hamson Obua, the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Hon. Lillian Aber was welcomed to Bulange by the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of the Kingdom of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

In his welcoming remarks, Mayiga termed the Speaker’s visit, historic adding that it marks the beginning of deeper collaboration between the Kingdom and Parliament.



“This is the first time the Speaker has been to Bulange… This is a historic visit because no Speaker of Parliament has ever been here for this purpose of participating in the run and it marks a starting point of a collaborative programme with Parliament to promote the eradication of HIV/AIDs in the country,” Mayiga said.

Mayiga said for the last five years, the Kabaka birthday runs have been themed on the fight against HIV/AIDs and it is projected to continue following threats of withdrawal of financial support by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

He called upon Parliament to prioritise the health sector in their legislative agenda, by ensuring that hospitals are spread all over the country, well equipped and with medicines and also ensure that health workers are adequately paid.

He also urged politicians to find time off politicking and attend to social needs of their constituents.

“Don’t get so consumed by politics all the time. Give special attention to some social aspects like health, sports, community development, protection of culture and heritage,” he said.

Speaker Among commended the Kabaka of Buganda, His Royal Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for championing health needs and pledged to continue supporting the Kingdom’s humanitarian causes.

“I appreciate the Kabaka for being the champion in the fight against diseases like HIV/AIDS and others and we are here to support the Kingdom in doing so. I am cognizant of the fact that HIV/AIDs has been prevalent and Buganda Kingdom has done a tremendous job…fighting HIV/AIDs and achieving the dream by 2030 is the role of government and we thank you [Kingdom] for complementing government,” Among said.

On behalf of Parliament, Speaker Among contributed Shs50 million to support the run, while the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus bought kits for 529 MPs worth Shs10,580,000.

The Speaker and MPs also gifted the Kabaka with birthday presents.

For the 11th year now, Buganda Kingdom, in collaboration with other stakeholders has been organizing the annual Kabaka Birthday Run to celebrate the birth of the Kabaka with a noble community cause where proceeds from the annual events have been geared towards different health-related causes such as fight against fistula, sickle cells and now HIV/AIDs.

