The Permanent Secretary of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr. Robert Kasande, has clarified the ministry’s decision to hire international law firms for international arbitration cases. This followed concerns raised by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a scrutiny of the Auditor General’s reports for 2022/23.

MPs, led by PAC Vice Chairperson Hon. Goretti Namugga, questioned why the ministry hired international law firms instead of Ugandan lawyers. Kasande explained that Ugandan lawyers lack the capacity and expertise for complex international cases. He noted that the ministry plans to build their capacity but lacks resources.

Namugga argued that Uganda has credible lawyers and urged the ministry to develop their skills. Kasande cited unfriendly international legal standards and requirements as a challenge for Ugandan lawyers.

Kasande also blamed the Solicitor General’s office for delaying contract clearance and dispatch, hindering the ministry’s performance. MPs were dismayed to learn that the office still uses analog systems, leading to inefficiencies.

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) reported that the Solicitor General’s office delayed clearing and dispatching contracts, processing only 554 out of 1830 contracts submitted by government entities. MPs deemed this unacceptable and directed the Solicitor General to appear before the committee to address the queries.

