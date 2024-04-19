KAMPALA – Java House, a leading casual dining brand in Uganda has commemorated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of cherished memories, shared experiences, and unwavering commitment to its guests.

At an event held at Java House – Acacia Place; Java House commemorated this significant milestone with its suppliers and partners as the brand took a moment to reflect on its 10-year journey.

“Anniversaries help us to reflect and remind us of the milestones we’ve achieved along the way, At Java House, each customer’s journey is flavoured with a special ingredient – Java Love. Whether one has come in for a taste of local food or needs to huddle for a business meeting or social catchup, a special level of care is taken to ensure that our guests have a wonderful experience,” said Eusila Jepleting, Country Manager of Java House Uganda.

Since its inception, Java House has strived to create an unparalleled dining experience, rooted in its brand promise to create a welcoming home away from home but also borrowing from the culture and preferences of the Ugandan community by introducing menu items that are a key part of the local array. With a vision to be more than just a coffee house, Java House has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and genuine connections.

Throughout the years, Java House has not only cultivated strong relationships with its customers but has also forged meaningful partnerships within the Ugandan business ecosystem. Collaborations with service delivery platforms like Glovo and local suppliers have further enriched the Java House experience, ensuring that customer needs are met with excellence.

Priscilla Gathungu, CEO of Java House said the firm’s 10th anniversary is a celebration of resilience, growth, and gratitude.

“We owe our success to the support of our customers and the dedication of our team some of whom have been with us from the very beginning. This has not been an easy journey. We’ve morphed, thrived, and continue to challenge ourselves and our teams to create a business that we can be proud of, that allows us to cater to our guest’s ever-changing needs and global trends.”

“Together, we have created enduring bonds that we believe will carry us into the next decade and beyond. In the next couple of months, you can expect to see a couple of new store openings as we strive to get closer to our guests. You can also expect to see more product extensions across our retail range. We’ve recently launched Cold Brew coffee and will continue to innovate in line with emerging trends. As we look into the future, we remain committed to fostering a culture of warmth and belonging, where every customer feels valued and appreciated,” added Gathungu.

