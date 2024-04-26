IPSOS Uganda has released the WAVE II National Audience Measurement Survey (NAMS) Results, providing valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the media industry’s landscape. The NAMS data offers information on viewership, listenership, and readership patterns of Ugandans aged 15 years and above.

The research methodology has been consistent, with the addition of the NAMS Technical Research Team (TRT), formed in collaboration with stakeholders from the media industry.

The TRT includes representatives from the Uganda Marketer’s Society (UMS), Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Rural Broadcasters Association (RUBA), and Uganda Media Owners Association (UMOA).

The NAMS results offer a precise understanding of audience demographics and engagement patterns, enabling brands, advertisers, and content creators to make informed decisions. According to the research team, “The released NAMS results utilize the latest global industry-standard audience measurement practices and are a powerful tool for decision-making by management… The value of the data is only realized by going into the detail of timeslots, programs, content interests.”

The Chairperson of the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), Mr. Rommel Jasi, noted, “As an association that uses data to make strategic decisions, brands and advertisers can now better tailor their campaigns to reach the most relevant user segments, maximizing their return on investment.”

President of the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) and the Secretary General of the African Marketing Confederation (AMC), Mr. David Balikuddembe, said, “IPSOS has come a long way in collaborating with key stakeholders in working on NAMS. As a researcher by training and profession, the NAMS results are a powerful tool for decision-making by marketers. The improved understanding of user demographics and preferences allows marketers to personalize content, advertising, and targeting, leading to a more engaging and enriching experience for users.”

Chairperson of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Dr. Innocent Nahabwe, added, “We want to thank IPSOS for their wide range and inclusive approach to having all stakeholders and key players input their thinking towards the process of data collection and data review. These insights will be valuable for both advertisers and our internal media teams as broadcasters strive to deliver the most relevant content and experiences for Ugandan audiences.”

President of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Ms. Tina Wamala, said, “The NAMS Data are an important tool for public relations and communications professionals in quantifying media coverage and benchmarking. Audience measurement allows you to see how many people are exposed to your press releases, media placements, and social media content. This helps our professionals gauge the effectiveness of their PR efforts and identify areas for improvement.”

Chairman of the Rural Broadcasters Association, Mr. Julius Tumusiime, noted, “NAMS results will be a game-changer for rural broadcasters since we can firmly and finally show advertisers the specific demographics they can reach in the rural areas through our stations. This data empowers us to compete effectively and attract advertising that will allow our members to earn and will enable them to continue providing high-quality local content.”

