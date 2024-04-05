KAMPALA – The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) is preparing to host its highly anticipated 2024 Annual Conference, with the theme “Adapting to the Evolving Business Landscape The three-day conference. scheduled for April 17th to 19th, 2024, aims to provide a platform for stakeholders from various sectors to engage, benchmark, and discuss the opportunities and challenges that exist within the business ecosystem. With over 250 local, regional, and international delegates expected to attend, comprising Insurance Industry Practitioners, business leaders, government officials, and the Public at large, the conference promises to be a pivotal event.

The conference will address critical issues such as the impact of emerging concerns such as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors, Artificial Intelligence (Al), geopolitical changes, and regulatory developments on the business environment Renowned speakers, including Mr Frank Molla, Managing Director, MDP Africa, and Dr. Angela Nduge, Deputy Executive Dean at Strathmore Business School, will lead discussions on these critical issues.

The conference’s guest of honor will be Alhaj Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, CEO of Uganda’s Insurance Regulatory Authority, who will deliver a keynote address on the regulatory landscape and its implications for the insurance industry. The three-day conference, which will be held at Mbale Resort Hotel, is part of IBAU’s outreach strategy, which aims to raise insurance awareness throughout the country.

Mr. Bakesiga Christopher Mugisha, the Business Manager at the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) said “The conference aims to set adaptation priorities, analyze workforce trends and solutions, address emerging issues like ESG and climate change, adopt new technologies, and define skills for future leadership.”

About the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) is a professional umbrella body that was established to ensure professional practices and ethics are maintained and practiced by all member companies in the delivery of insurance advisory services. The Association also lobbies other stakeholders for policies and regulations that are internationally acceptable and conducive to both local and international insurance markets. The Association membership comprises 56 incorporated companies that are licensed by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), Amongst the licensed Insurance Brokers are multinational, regional, and local insurance brokers who can benchmark huge risks with international markets and also help the Government verify the authenticity of multinational suppliers and service

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

