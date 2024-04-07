KAMPALA – As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, Housing Finance Bank underscored its commitment to supporting communities in need with a donation of assorted items to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC). The donation, delivered to the UMSC headquarters in Old Kampala, was presented by Housing Finance Bank’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Michael Opira, on behalf of Managing Director, Micheal Mugabi, to the Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, and the UMSC leadership which will be distributed to over 20 mosques across the Kampala Metropolitan area.

The gesture reflects Housing Finance Bank’s ongoing commitment to integrating aspects of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles within its operation in order to create value and enhance welfare for the communities in which it operates while supporting Uganda’s transition to a climate-neutral and resilient economy.

While speaking at the handover ceremony, Michael Opira, Chief Operations Officer of Housing Finance Bank, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with UMSC and support the Muslim community during the Ramadan season. He said, “At Housing Finance Bank, we recognize the importance of unity and compassion, especially during significant religious observances like Ramadan. It is our honor to stand in solidarity with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and that drove us to share these items with our brothers and sisters of the Muslim faith.”

In response to the generous contribution, His Eminence Sheikh Shaban Mubaje conveyed appreciation for the Bank’s goodwill gesture, stating, “On behalf of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Housing Finance Bank for their generous donation to fasting Muslims from the 20 mosques around Kampala who will benefit from this assorted range of items. As the saying goes – a friend in need is a friend indeed – and so, for all those Muslims who have been in need of futari items, Housing Finance Bank has come to support you. We look forward to collaborating with you in more aspects such as financing to strengthen our partnership.”

This donation is a continuation of Housing Finance Bank’s longstanding support to the Muslim community with previous initiatives, including a career guidance lecture and contribution of UGX 12 million to water harvesting and tree planting initiatives at the Islamic University In Uganda (Kabojja campus) in addition to donating assorted essential items to Nakifuma Orphanage Centre. Housing Finance Bank remains dedicated to creating a positive impact within the communities it serves and extends warm wishes to the Muslim community during this season.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

