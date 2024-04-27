KAMPALA —Guinness Uganda has officially announced a new addition to its creative platform- The Guinness Bright House.

The brand will be adding theatre to its array of creative outlets this May with the staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic, The Phantom of the Opera for the arts edition of the Bright House that is slated to take place on May 4 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The announcement was made at a press briefing held earlier today at the Ndere Centre in Ntinda, where the brand team, in collaboration with Timeless Arts, the production house behind the show, shared their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative.

The Phantom of the Opera holds the distinction of being the longest-running theatre production globally, captivating audiences for decades with its enchanting tale. While it recently concluded its remarkable run on Broadway after 35 years, the play continues to enthrall audiences worldwide. Notably, this production will feature an all-black cast, marking a significant milestone in its African debut.

Speaking on behalf of Guinness Uganda, Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the Guinness Brand Manager expressed profound excitement about the monumental endeavour and reiterated the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity through collaboration.

“I cannot tell you how excited we are for the art edition of the Guinness Bright House. Staging a play of such magnitude is something that has been made possible through our collaboration with Timeless Arts. Our goal for the Bright House has always been to create a platform that caters to all forms of creative expression so as to create a space for creatives to collaborate, interact and flourish and theatre is taking us a step further into realising that goal,” said Tumwizere.

Karen Hasashya the CEO of Timeless Arts, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the transformative impact of collaboration in the creative industry. She also spoke to giving back and how instrumental the proceeds from the play will go into be supporting the cause of special intellectual disabilities.

“Partnering with Guinness to bring this vision to life is a testament to the brand’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to driving innovation in the arts. Together, we are shaping the future of creativity,” remarked Karen.

“This year, our production of the play serves a noble purpose: supporting Special Olympics Uganda, a chapter of Special Olympics International. This organization utilizes sports to provide vital support and assistance to individuals with special intellectual disabilities, offering them a sense of normalcy and inclusion in their lives. Their goal to establish a dedicated facility underscores the challenges faced by families in Uganda who rely on their services. Through our play, we aim to raise awareness and much-needed funds to aid them in their mission.” she added

The introduction of theatre expands the vibrant spectrum of offerings within the Bright House, which already includes Fashion, Art, Music, Sports, Content Creation, and more.

Throughout the month of May, the brand will host mini-Bright House showcases at the National Theatre, providing aspiring creatives with a platform to showcase their talents and connect with like-minded individuals.

