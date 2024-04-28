Eva Kentaro Mugerwa is not just a top lawyer in Kampala; she’s a true leader making a real difference in her community. As the founding partner of Kentaro Mugerwa & Company Advocates, she’s well-known for her sharp legal expertise and her dedication to her clients.

But her passion doesn’t stop at the courtroom doors. Eva is deeply committed to supporting education at her alma mater, Gayaza High School, where she shaped her own future years ago.

From her student days at Gayaza High School between 1993 and 1998, Eva has always been about giving back. Today, she’s actively involved in several key projects that make her old school a better place for the next generation.

She was a big supporter of the now concluded Tambula Gayaza Project and the Administration Block Project, which have improved the school facilities and enhanced learning environments.

Eva also leads the Kivebulaya House Committee, where since 2023 she’s been driving efforts to renovate dormitories, making sure students have a comfortable place to live and study. She doesn’t just focus on buildings and facilities, though.

Since 2021, in collaboration with GOGA, Eva has been guiding new and returning students through induction programs, helping them settle in and get ready for the challenges of school life.

But one of her most impactful election promises is establishing a GOGA mentorship program for A-level students. This program is close to her heart because it will prepare students for university life and help them build important career and social skills that embrace diversity.

Eva also hopes to work with the school to make sure that even as times change, the education provided stays top-notch but still holds on to the school’s rich traditions and values. Her motto, “Justice through diligence and integrity,” is something she lives by, whether she’s dealing with complex legal cases or helping students get the best start in life.

Recently, after consultations with her fellow alumnae, Eva has agreed to contest for the role of Vice Chairperson. She is committed to serving in this role with a spirit of servant leadership, putting the needs and growth of the school community at the forefront of her efforts.

Eva’s efforts show how dedicated alumni can make a huge impact, inspiring current students and ensuring that schools can keep up with the times while staying true to their roots.

Her work at Gayaza High School and her candidacy for Vice Chairperson are perfect examples of how passion and professionalism can come together to benefit everyone.

