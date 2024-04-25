KABALE – Dr. Pius Ruhemurana, the Forum for Democratic Change – FDC founding leader and elder has passed on. According to the party, he died at Rugarama Hospital in Kabale.

Dr. Ruhemurana, the former Mayor of Kabale Municipality on FDC ticket was a senior gynecologist, former head of Laity of the Kabale Catholic Diocese, and served as the board chairman of Radio Maria FM.

“The Party mourns the loss of this remarkable figure, whose impact on the propagation of the FDC since our formation in 2004 has been significant.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, praying that they find solace and fortitude to bear with the loss of this patriarch in this trying moment of grief.”

Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, the party founder lauded the late as the veteran democracy activist and leader.

“This is a huge loss for Kigezi and Uganda at large. Heartfelt condolences go to the family, relatives and friends. MAGRIP.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

