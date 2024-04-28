Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced the commencement of physical works on the Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete-Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi-Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya-Kasanje-Buwaya and Entebbe-Nakiwogo road project.

The project, which was contracted to China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), aims to upgrade a total of 72.5 kilometers of road network in Wakiso District.

The Nakawuka road is a critical transportation artery that connects Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, to the neighboring districts of Wakiso and Mpigi. The road has been in a state of disrepair for several years, causing congestion, delays, and accidents.

The upgrade is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel times, and enhance safety for commuters and traders.

According to UNRA, bush clearing is currently underway along the Kisubi-Nakawuka road section, marking the beginning of physical works on the project. The upgrade is expected to be completed by 2027, at a cost of 340.5 billion shillings, funded by the Government of Uganda.

The upgraded road network is expected to have a significant impact on the economy and social well-being of the surrounding communities. It will improve access to markets, healthcare, and education facilities, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and commuters.

The commencement of physical works on the Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete-Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi-Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya-Kasanje-Buwaya and Entebbe-Nakiwogo road project marks a significant milestone in UNRA’s efforts to upgrade Uganda’s road network. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the economy and social well-being of the surrounding communities, and demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

