KAMPALA, UGANDA – Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has been recognized by Rotary International for his outstanding commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda. The award, presented during the District 9214 conference and assembly in Kampala on April 26, acknowledges Dr. Mugisha’s dedication to collaboration with Rotary as a strategic partner in advancing humanitarian causes.

Dr. Mugisha was among the Top 40 Corporate Champions for Humanity awarded, alongside other distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainability and humanitarian efforts. In his remarks, Dr. Mugisha emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, business, and community.

He highlighted NWSC’s commitment to teaming up with communities and giving back through Rotary and other partnerships, with a focus on serving the community and creating lasting impact.

“I believe in the power of collaboration,” Dr. Mugisha said. “No business can thrive without communities and government. At NWSC, teaming up with communities, giving back to communities through Rotary, has been our day-to-day business.”

Dr. Mugisha thanked Rotary International for the recognition, stating, “We are honored to have had the opportunity to support your projects, particularly in water and sanitation. Our partnership in Kampala has enabled us to serve communities under our corporate social investment portfolio.”

While the utility is grateful for this recognition, Dr. Mugisha emphasized that NWSC’s work is not driven by the desire for recognition but by a commitment to serving the community. “We believe that sustainability is only possible when we prioritize the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Rotary DG Francisco Ssemwanga praised NWSC as a strategic partner in its livelihood improvement agenda, while PDG Emmanuel Katongole appreciated NWSC’s contribution towards the water and sanitation sector in Uganda.

The selection criteria for the 40 Champions for Humanity 2023-2024 included collaboration with Rotary on humanity projects, implementation of the 17 UN SDG Goals, and a high rating for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment.

As NWSC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mugisha has played a crucial role in Uganda’s pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), aiming to provide universal access to clean water and proper sanitation. Under his leadership, NWSC has expanded water coverage and enhanced sanitation infrastructure, demonstrating its commitment to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities by 2030.

NWSC’s innovative approach, harnessing digital tools and community-driven initiatives, is revolutionizing water and sanitation services across Uganda. This forward-thinking approach ensures clean water and sanitation remain accessible to all communities, laying a solid foundation for sustainable development.

Collaboration and partnerships have been vital in advancing SDG 6 in Uganda, with NWSC forging alliances with government agencies, civil society organizations, international donors, and local communities. Successful partnerships have facilitated resource mobilization, knowledge exchange, and capacity building, driving Uganda closer to SDG 6 realization.

As Uganda continues its journey towards SDG 6, strategic recommendations include increased investment in water and sanitation infrastructure, robust regulatory frameworks, prioritizing vulnerable populations, and fostering inclusive planning and implementation processes.

Internationally, NWSC was recently recognized by the Global Water and Sanitation Leaders in London as the African SDG champion.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

