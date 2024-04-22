WAKISO – Police have created diversions for motorists following heavy rains that partially sunk the road between Kyengera and Budo Junction along the Kampala -Masaka Highway.

Motorists from Kampala to Masaka, are advised to use;

Nakawuka road -Budo junction or Kitemu to access Kampala-Masaka highway.

Mityana road – Buloba-Nsangi to access Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Whereas motorists from Masaka to Kampala have been diverted to;

Kitemu or Budo- Nakawuka to access Kampala and Nsangi -Buloba – Mutyaba road to access Kampala.

“We thus appeal to the public to exercise the utmost discipline & patience as the teams from Traffic Police & UNRA assess the damage,” said Micheal Kananura – Traffic Police spokesperson.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

