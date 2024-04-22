WAKISO – Police have created diversions for motorists following heavy rains that partially sunk the road between Kyengera and Budo Junction along the Kampala -Masaka Highway.
Motorists from Kampala to Masaka, are advised to use;
- Nakawuka road -Budo junction or Kitemu to access Kampala-Masaka highway.
-
Mityana road – Buloba-Nsangi to access Kampala-Masaka Highway.
Whereas motorists from Masaka to Kampala have been diverted to;
Kitemu or Budo- Nakawuka to access Kampala and Nsangi -Buloba – Mutyaba road to access Kampala.
“We thus appeal to the public to exercise the utmost discipline & patience as the teams from Traffic Police & UNRA assess the damage,” said Micheal Kananura – Traffic Police spokesperson.