KIKUUBE – CNOOC Uganda Limited held the Kingfisher Oilfield Drawing Competition, a pioneering initiative was designed to spotlight the artistic talents of Ugandan youth while enhancing awareness of the Kingfisher Project. The activity was held under the theme “The Beauties of Kingfisher Oilfield in Your Eyes,” this competition involved Secondary School students from the districts of Hoima and Kikuube who joined in to express their artistic interpretations of the Kingfisher Oilfield.

The competition had 30 Participating students from 17 secondary schools across Hoima District, Hoima City, and Kikuube District.

The objectives of this competition were to highlight the talents of young artists, to foster a deeper understanding and awareness of the Kingfisher Project and its impacts, to strengthen the bonds between Uganda and China, reinforcing our shared goals of development and mutual respect. This competition is also in line with CNOOC Uganda Limited’s mission of talent development which is a cornerstone for achieving our overall vision of ‘Energy for a Better Future’, and ultimately, create lasting relations that support the win-win development of the Kingfisher Development Area (KFDA) project.

Mr. Liu Xiangdong, the president of CNOOC Uganda Limited said that the competition is a highlight of CNOOC Uganda Limited’s commitment to talent and green development, aligning with the mission to contribute positively to the communities the company operates in. The event was graced by Mr. Fan Xuecheng, the minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda who represented the ambassador H.E Zhang Lizhong, emphasizing the strong ties between our two countries.

Mr. Ruganzu Bruno, the founder of Ecoart Uganda was also part of the competition and offered professional guidance to the participants of the activity. Winners of the competition were announced and rewarded. They thanked CNOOC Uganda Limited for organising such activities that enable them learn about the ongoing activities in the oil and gas industry.

