KAMPALA – Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Uganda, has announced a UGX 7 million sponsorship of the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run scheduled for the 4th of May starting at the Kyambogo University Cricket Oval. The sponsorship is in line with Carrefour’s commitment to the health and well-being of the communities it serves, continuing to promote a healthy lifestyle among Ugandans.

Held annually since 2010, the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run is the first ultra-challenge marathon organised in Uganda and serves as a fitness test for runners from different running clubs across Kampala city and beyond who aim to participate in continental marathons.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, and the sponsorship of the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run reflects this. We remain committed to collaborating with our partners to support initiatives that promote health and well-being, while leveraging the power of sport to bring people together.”

In his remarks, Julius Nkuraija, the CEO of Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run, welcomed Carrefour onboard as a partner in this year’s edition of the run. He said: “We are delighted to have Carrefour on board as a sponsor for the 14th Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run. Their generous support will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the event and further promoting health and fitness awareness in Uganda.”

He also added that the run will eventually embrace an environmental protection cause after it gathers momentum and continues to grow to the required standards.

The sponsorship of the run is an extension to the retailer’s community engagement efforts, including the “Round Up Your Bill” initiative where customers donate towards supporting vulnerable groups within neighbouring communities. Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has collected over UGX 290 million, supporting various projects at Peculiar Childcare Support, Kireka Home for Disabled Children, Mulago School for The Deaf, Kiswa Primary School, Ntinda School for the Deaf, and The Noah’s Ark Village.

