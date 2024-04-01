ENTEBBE – Uganda woke up to the sad news of the death of Brigadier General Stephen Kigundu – the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF Deputy Commander Air Force.

According to Felix Kulayigye, Defence Spokesperson, Gen Kigundu was well all day until the evening “when he met his death in his bathroom.”

Born on April 03, 1977, in Bugonga, Gen Kigundu joined the UPDF on 27 July 1999 at Hoima.

He would later go for training as a paratrooper in Israel where he attained skills in Pilot Air Force management and Operations, Pilot Combat Trainer and Junior Command Tactics.

Gen Kigundu also attended the conversion pilots course at Air Command Staff College in the United States.

He previously served as the commander of the Soroti Air Force wing, before he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and appointed deputy chief of the UPDF Airforce in November 2022.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

