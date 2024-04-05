KAMPALA – The Islamic University in Uganda – IUIU has hosted International Quds Day – an event organised by the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hon. Luyimbaazi Issah Katungulu, the African Youth Ambassador who moderated the event that attracted about 300 participants, amplified his voice to condemn the atrocities and barbaric actions of the Zionist regime on the innocent Palestinian people who are being martyred everyday while the global community pays a deaf ear.

Among the members of the diplomatic Corps and internationalorganisations, was H.E. G?kçe Esma Erçikti, the Deputy Head of mission from the Embassy of Turkiye, Dr. Haji Muzafalu Ssenyonga from World Health organisation (WHO), Mr. Thomas Meyerer, the deputy Representative on operations at United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), H.E. Mr. Majid Saffar, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ambassador Ahmed Kisuule, the Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs among others.

Dr. Madina Nabukeera Sebyala, the Director of Islamic University in Uganda Females campus welcomed invited guests and noted that Quds is so special that it is dedicated on the last Friday during the month of Ramadan when the Muslim faithfuls have pure souls and intentions to pray for the Palestinian people.

She noted that it’s a cardinal duty and responsibility to all people to show solidarity with the oppressed people and nations around the world.

Prof. Adam Ssebyala, the academic professor and lecturer gave a brief background on the international Quds Day.

The Israel’s Jewish state and their long plan doesn’t stop Palestinian people.

He noted that the city of the messenger, Madinah was previously called Yathriba which the jews claim its their name that they must claim. Uganda was on the table to bring the Jews in Uganda once they fail to occupy where they’re currently.

He spoke about the Zionist conference resolutions of 50 years plan of the Jewish state which was established in 1948 and the holocaust propaganda doesn’t justify the said population of the killed Jews.

The Chosen nation of God. This makes them have the feeling of Supremacy; the super race.

They claim that The God of Israel permits them to treat the Gentiles inhumanly, and is fascinated by their suffering on hands of the Jews.

The promised land: For the Cananites. Abraham, a pastoralist nomadic/ Hebrew, later a patriarch of monotheistic beliefs settled peacefully with others.

As a result of the Conspiracy, against their own Yusuf, they joined him shamelessly in Egypt, stayed for close to 500 years then fell out with Pharaoh, and escaped; not expelled.

“We have not yet cared to take on Egyptology to know fairly Pharoah side of the story. All we have is what is narrated to us by (YHW); the God of Israel.

Later they mutinied against Moses and Haron and refused peacefully entry into the promised land, wanted YHW to make ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”

Later Joshua destroyed 10 cities and massacred populations under divine cover! In AI one/ a prostitute survived.

They created Kingdoms of Israel and Judea on the ruins and skulls of the natives (they don’t want to live with others).

Later nations punished them with God’s permission, and the exiles started

In the Exiles, they did the same…without going into details, it being us to the last TWO World wars.

They planned the First and the largely the second, sacrificed the Jews (less numbers to secure the current sympathies, cautiousness, (never again), prodigal son of the World.

Mr. Abdollah Abbasi, the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran talked about the genocide of Palestinian people by zionist regime of killing innocent people including children and women with military equipment.

He quoted the prophetic tradition:

“Confronting the oppressor and defending the oppressed” by prophet Muhammad.

H.E. Dr. Tamouh Moustafa, The Syrian Honorary Consul in Kampala conveyed condolences to the Iranian Ambassador for the recent tragedy incident in Syria.

He said that justice is something we can use to address injustices without immunity.

Dr. Rouhollah Dehghani, the Rector of Al-Mustafa Islamic College noted that when God created humans, angels asked almighty Allah why He was creating humans who were going to be corrupted and shed blood.

H.E. Mr. Majid Saffar, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the international community should act with immediate effect on the inhumane crimes of Israel administration against the innocent Palestine. Perpetrators and oppressors should be put in books to help the Palestinian people enjoy their sovereignty and freedom of expression just like other people.

Dr. Ahmed Kisuule, the Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs and former Ugandan diplomat in Tehran congratulated the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for organising this year’s international Quds Day which is marked on the last Friday as we fast the holy month of Ramadhan.

He noted that Imam Khomeini’s spirituality and declaration of establishing the international Quds Day shows that he had knowledge of the holy Quran as almighty Allah mentions it.

He noted that Qods has a special strategy and position in Islam and all faithfuls should recognise and show their concerns.

Sister Shamula Aite, student from Al-Mustafa Islamic College noted that she was born after when Palestine was established and she called upon participants to join their drive to assist internally displaced individuals in Kasese who need support in different ways.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related