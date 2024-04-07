Baraka Performers have unveiled their highly anticipated album, “From Africa with Thanks,” featuring six captivating songs that showcase the essence of African melodies. The album has garnered significant support, amassing over 30,000 streams on leading platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Founded in 2017 by Martin Male, Baraka Performers is a transformative organization committed to empowering vulnerable children and youth aged 7 and above. With a holistic approach, the organization provides a platform for individuals to excel in formal education while nurturing their talents in music, dance, drama, instrument learning, singing, and life management.

The name “Baraka,” derived from the Kiswahili word for ‘blessings,’ reflects the organization’s mission to extend a helping hand to those facing adversity, including orphans and children from broken homes. Through empowerment and mentorship, Baraka Performers aims to guide these individuals towards becoming responsible citizens who can positively impact their communities.

At the heart of Baraka Performers lies a commitment to Christian values, emphasizing moral responsibility, love for God, and compassion for others. Beyond individual transformation, the organization aspires to contribute to Uganda’s tourism industry by promoting cultural expressions, music, and dance both nationally and internationally.

Vision:

Baraka Performers envisions a world where vulnerable children, youth, and families are empowered to become blessings to themselves and others. Through inspiration and upliftment, the organization seeks to create a ripple effect of love, compassion, and positive change.

Mission:

The mission of Baraka Performers is to utilize the universal language of music to empower vulnerable children, youth, and families. By nurturing talents and instilling values of love, hope, and service, the organization aims to break the cycle of poverty and ignite a spirit of giving back to the community.

Baraka Performers serves as a beacon of hope and transformation, where passion meets purpose to create lasting impact. Through their performances and outreach initiatives, they strive to transform lives and empower individuals to shine brightly, regardless of their circumstances.

In addition to their musical endeavors, Baraka Performers also operate a culture center where domestic and foreign volunteers can experience the rich diversity of dances, songs, and plays originating from Uganda and across Africa. This immersive experience fosters cultural exchange and understanding, furthering the organization’s mission of promoting unity and appreciation for diversity.

Baraka Performers exemplifies the potential for positive change when individuals come together with a shared vision and dedication to making a difference. With “From Africa with Thanks,” they continue to inspire audiences worldwide while leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those they touch.

