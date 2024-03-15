KAMPALA – The National Unity Platform – NUP on Friday announced that its National Executive Committee resolved to drop Mathias Mpuuga as the Parliamentary Commissioner and replace him with Mityana Municipality MP, Zaake Francis Butebi.

The former Leader of Opposition is accused of engaging in acts of corruption and abuse of office when he, together with the NRM Parliamentary Commissioners irregularly allocated themselves 1.7 billion shillings as “Service Awards” in a meeting chaired by Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament.

Mpuuga argues that the said money (Shs500M) was granted to him as a gratuity and therefore he cannot be accused of any crime.

“It is the same commission that votes funds to all political offices, including the LOP’s office. It takes care of the welfare of ordinary members and their leaders in Parliament, including determining the range of legally permissible payments, that may be salary, allowances, gratuity, honoraria, car grants among others,” he said.

However, Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru – Party Acting President noted that NEC did not find Mpuuga’s explanation satisfactory and his action goes against the mission, values and objectives of the Party.

“In particular, he did not make any attempt to respond to the specific accusations leveled against him.”

Commenting on his appointment, Zaake lauded party president, Robert Kyagulanyi – alias Bobi Wine for entrusting him and pledged to serve with utmost dedication.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to my party, especially the incredible decision-making organ known as NEC, for endorsing my nomination as a parliamentary commissioner. I am truly honored to have also received the nomination from our party president, the esteemed Bobi Wine. I want to assure everyone that I will serve with utmost dedication, never bringing shame to our party, but always upholding our core values. Together, let’s make a difference and represent the people with integrity,” he wrote on his X handle.

Zaake was on March 10, 2022, censured as the Parliamentary Commissioner when a total of 155 MPs voted to remove him after being found guilty of disparaging the speaker. However, NUP says his “illegal removal” was a deliberate move to pave the way for the “grand corrupt and questionable dealings of the Parliamentary Commission that have now come to light.”

Zaake would later challenge his impeachment before court, saying the presentation, debate and adoption of the motion, lack of supporting signatures and also the failure to put the impeachment motion on the Order Paper of the day were not right.

The MP claimed the move by his colleagues to investigate him over allegations that were committed outside the House on social media contravened Article 94(1) of the Constitution.

In the ruling delivered on Thursday, 28 September 2023, the Constitutional Court quashed Speaker Anita Among’s decision to remove the MP, noting that she offended the rules of natural justice and had no quorum in Parliament by the time the decision was made, among others.

The court ruled that several parliamentary rules of procedure were illegally suspended. These suspensions included amending the order paper to include a resolution to expel Zaake from the commission without giving him the opportunity to defend himself.

The Constitutional Court ruled that it was wrong for Among to be the complainant, prosecutor and judge in this matter.

House would, however, appeal Court’s decision which todate pending ruling.

We can only wait for Mpuuga’s response but also Speaker’s acceptance on these changes.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

