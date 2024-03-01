KAMPALA – On Thursday, the National Unity Platform (NUP) informed the country of their decision to ask the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament – Mathias Mpuuga to step down as Parliamentary Commissioner accusing him of corruption and abuse of office after he was given Shs500 million “gratuity”.

According to his successor, Joel Ssenyonyi, Mpuuga was found guilty of corruption upon subjection to a party crisis meeting which resolved to have him resigned.

“On Wednesday, February 28, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi convened an urgent meeting comprising senior leaders of the party, including all deputy presidents and some of our senior legislators.”

“At the meeting, Mpuuga admitted that he indeed took part in this wrongdoing and apologised for the same.”

In his Friday response, Mpuuga scoffed at “an unsigned document” purportedly calling for his resignation based on what he called “falsehoods and terrible misapprehension of facts including basic ones.”

In a statement, Mpuuga explains that the said money (Shs500M) was granted to him by the Parliamentary Commission as a gratuity and therefore he cannot be accused of any crime.

“The duties and roles of the Parliamentary Commission are well stipulated in the laws of the land, and couched in basic language, an issue I shared and labored to educate my comrades with whom we interacted in an informal conversation at the party offices.”

“It is the same commission that votes funds to all political offices, including the LOP’s office. It takes care of the welfare of ordinary members and their leaders in Parliament, including determining the range of legally permissible payments, that may be salary, allowances, gratuity, honoraria, car grants among others,” he said.

Mouuga says that the decisions of the commission are not personal but collective in nature, “and for anyone to purport to make them personal decisions of an individual is a deliberate, well-crafted malicious campaign designed for character assassination.”

Below is every Mpuuga’s word on the accusations

MALICIOUS CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ME

Fellow Countrymen,

My attention has been drawn to an unsigned document purportedly attributed to my Party, the National Unity Platform; calling for my resignation inter-alia based on falsehoods and terrible misapprehension of facts including basic ones.

Let me initially reconfirm my commitment to the core values of the Party, which I verily understand and cherish more than many now, embroiled in mischief. I shall continue to be of service to my Party among others; in helping to educate all those interested and able to learn the culture of institutional building.

The duties and roles of the Parliamentary Commission are well stipulated in the laws of the land, and couched in basic language, an issue I shared and labored to educate my comrades with whom we interacted in an informal conversation at the party offices.

It is the same commission that votes funds to all political offices, including the LOP’s office.

It takes care of the welfare of ordinary members and their leaders in Parliament, including determining the range of legally permissible payments, that may be salary, allowances, gratuity, honoraria, car grants among others.

The decisions of the commission are not personal but collective in nature, and for anyone to purport to make them personal decisions of an individual is a deliberate, well-crafted malicious campaign designed for character assassination.

Every decision of the Commission to confer or reward anyone under its charge, is subjected to the relevant committees of Parliament for legality, feasibility. sustainability and relevancy.

To call any such payments corruption is the highest level of spite, double standards and deliberate misrepresentation to the public and membership of the Party on a purely selfish and malicious mission.

If such payments amounted to corruption, all current and previous MPs would be compelled to refund to the public coffers monies paid as gratuity or honoraria since no MP, current and previous was not paid gratuity at the determination of the parliamentary Commission.

The general public has every right and must be encouraged to question the decisions of their leaders at every level. This right should never be exploited by self-seekers, opportunists and populists to undermine, berate and smear those they consider in unpalatable terms to their brand of politics.

The campaign to character assassinate me is deliberate, and I am perfectly aware. It’s well orchestrated and well-funded. I am ready for the worst, if it takes this sacrifice to return sanity and common sense to our politics.

I am available as ever to help this young party get rid any form of corruption from its rank and file and especially that ingrained at the base of the party.

I accordingly decline the cowardly call on me to resign as a parliamentary Commissioner, based on spite, and deliberate misrepresentation for mischievous reasons.

The general public is aware and alive to the internal intrigue and machinations unfortunately within this young party over the last 2½ years, during my occupation of the coveted office of the LOP. It became the official style of different party leaders to undermine my work, including hiring of bloggers to abuse and insult my person.

I stayed committed and calm throughout these most compelling times, because the call to serve above self-remained my creed. I wish to assure the general membership of NUP and all change seeking forces that, this shall remain my resolve; and that not any of my actions while leading the opposition as the LOP amounted to corruption or abuse of office.

I commit that, I’ll not be deterred by small-group- family interests being peddled to blur the bigger picture of how the Party is being managed without transparency, and the general mistreatment of other leaders in the party.

I will not stop raising important questions on the actions, motivation and direction of different actors in the Party, even in the face of the current tribulations, well- choreographed to undermine me.

Mathias Mpuuga, MP

NUP Deputy President, Buganda Region Parliamentary Commissioner

