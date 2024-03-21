KAMPALA – The Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, a facility that hosted the recently concluded Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Heads of State and Government Summits, in Uganda is now open to the public.

In a joint venture, the government and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia completed a contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo that has opened new pathways for Uganda to hold more bigger international meetings.

The Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, a facility that hosted the recently concluded Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Heads of State and Government Summits, in Uganda is now open to the public. pic.twitter.com/e03tSYE7nW — PML Daily (@pmldailynews) March 21, 2024

Some of the amazing features in the $40 million (Shs140 billion) facility ars revealed in a video including a 3,500-seat ultra-modern auditorium, a suspended restaurant overlooking Lake Victoria, and additional presidential suites with smaller conference rooms for sideline meetings.

The Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo is a private, five-star resort owned by Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group and often hosts major government and international events.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

