KAMPALA — The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has accredited Victoria University Uganda to teach seven new academic programmes, including the coveted post graduate diploma in education.

NCHE said Victoria University, known for pioneering experimental teaching, can now can now offer the programmes but with a limitation to the number of students for each.

The programmes are Bachelor of Education in Primary Education (75 students), Bachelor of Business Administration (80), Bachelor of International Business (80), Bachelor of Early Childhood Education (30), Bachelor of Science in Business Computing and Data Analytics (50), Postgraduate Diploma in Education (20) and Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management (50).

“I am pleased to inform you that after due consideration, Council at its 74th Meeting of 22? January 2024 under MIN. 583/74/2024, accredited the academic programmes indicated below for the specified admissible number of students with effect from 22nd January 2024,” NCHE Executive Director Prof Mary Okwakol, said in the letter addressed to Victoria University dated March 4, 2024.

“Please urge your staff members to implement these programmes in accordance with the regulations of NCHE,” she added.

According to NCHE, they shall review the implementation during their periodic administrative and monitoring visits to your institution.

“I also wish to draw your attention to Statutory Instrument No. 17 of 2010 which requires every student to contribute Shs. 20,000 (Twenty Thousand shillings only) per year to the National Council for Higher Education. Furthermore, you are reminded that with effect from November 2021, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) took charge of collecting the said students’ contribution. You are, therefore, required to advise students to visit the URA portal for the statutory payment,” she added

In response, Victoria University said: “We have been on this journey together for some time now, as we work to transform the country’s education system. Your voices have been heard, and in response, we have launched new programs. We are hopeful that many more will be accredited soon, and we promise to keep you informed of these developments.”

