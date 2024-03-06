KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed that the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results will be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The development was announced on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.3.6

UNEB said Education Minister Janet Museveni will preside over the release of the exams during a function to be held at State House Nakasero at 11am.

The first two sets of the end-of-cycle examinations that are Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results have already been released.

According to Uneb, a total of 110,569 candidates were registered to sit for the 2023 UACE exams of which 43 per cent (43,227) are female while 57 percent (631,342) are male.

