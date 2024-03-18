KAMPALA – Joint Intelligence Forces have confirmed that two days ago, another group of Allied Democratic Forces – ADF has infiltrated the country with the same attacking and killing Ugandans.

Col. Deo Akiiki – Deputy Defence Spokesperson revealed that the group, suspected to be under the command of a notorious ADF commander Ahamed Muhamood Hasssan aka Abu Waqas, a Tanzanian-born ADF bomb expert includes a one Muhammed Issa, Amigo Kibirige aka Simba, Muhamad Lumisa, and Nasser Hamid Diiru.

Last year in October 2023, ten elements of ADF terrorists under the command of Kamusi and Njovu infiltrated the country through Kasese district and caused deaths to tourists, attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School and killed students, burnt a lorry carrying traders with their merchandise, according to the UPDF.

They would later cross to Kamwenge district and attack innocent civilians but their commander, one Kamusi was killed and his second in command Njovu was captured and currently undergoing trial.

“The group was destroyed and operations have further scattered the ADF elements into the jungles of DRC.”

Col. Akiiki said “These revenge acts of terrorism were occasioned by sustained joint operations of UPDF and FARDC (Armed Forces of the DRC) under Operation Shujaa and strategic airstrikes unleashed to ADF and their hideouts in areas of in Eastern DRC in general areas of Irumu, Mambasa and later in Komanda about 146 Kms from our common border with DRC.”

He, however, assured Ugandans of maximum security.

“Other sister security agencies have been informed, are on alert and we will continue working together to protect Ugandans as we have always done. It is simply suicidal for these terrorists to continue making terrorism adventures into Uganda.”

He noted that having been hit hard in areas of Kamanda inside DRC, ADF has gone on rampage in DRC killing civilians far away from where our forces are jointly operating with FARDC.

“The public is therefore informed that ADF still harbors the intention of sending terror groups in Uganda especially urban areas, places of worship, schools and public gatherings to cause mayhem. We call upon all citizens to be vigilant, identify and report any suspicious individuals or packages to avoid being victims of ADF terror as we catch up with this group.”

