KAMPALA – Anderson Burora – the suspended Rubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner has written to his boss, President Yoweri Museveni requesting early retirement from the office.

Burora is accused of making negative comments about Speaker Anita Among, both on social media and in mainstream media over misuse of office and tax payer’s money.

“Your Excellency, it has been an immeasurable honor and a rare opportunity, to serve in your shadow for the last five and a half years, I have spent in service; firstly, in Nakawa Division and later, Rubaga Division. Your continuous teaching, guidance and solution-oriented leadership have greatly shaped my work and impacted my life.”

“Your Excellency, on the 13th March 2024, you held a meeting with the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament. On the 14th March 2024, I was suspended by the Secretary, Office of the President, citing your meeting with the Right Honourable Speaker.”

He added, “Your Excellency, it is said that you ordered for my immediate suspension after the meeting, for making negative comments about the Speaker, both on social media and in mainstream media. Additionally, that I refused to apologise to the Speaker, which was the condition for stopping this disciplinary action. My suspension letter was hence copied to the Speaker.”

According to him, his suspension brought loss of public trust on whether he can still ably represent his boss, cognizant of the fact that he was triggered by corruption related comments.

He says, if his suspension was to be lifted, the attitude of the public towards his office will be different, which will affect his productivity.

“The precedent will deter other RDCs from pursuing the corrupt.”

Burora noted that should he be restored, corruption will rise because public servants will prefer silence to remain in good books of their superiors.

“Your Excellency, it is on these grounds that I request you to retire me from service, so that I don’t bring further disrepute to your name, office and government.”

