Stanbic Bank Uganda, in its relentless pursuit of sustainable solutions and community impact, has proposed a groundbreaking initiative to partner with educational institutions to install alternative energy solutions, particularly solar-powered stoves, in schools across the country.

Albert Yiga, the head of the Education sector at Stanbic Bank, during the launch of the 9th edition of the National Schools Championship (NSC) in Arua on Monday told State Minister for Education Morico Kaduccu and Municipal and District Education Officers (DEOs) at the National Teachers College Muni in Arua City, stated that the partnership aims to address the challenges posed by traditional cooking methods in schools while promoting sustainability and environmental conservation.

Yiga emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting the education sector and fostering innovation among the youth.

Background:

Traditional biomass fuels, such as firewood and charcoal, have long been the primary sources of energy for cooking in schools and households across Uganda. However, the reliance on these resources presents numerous challenges, including environmental degradation, health hazards, and financial strain on institutions.

According to data presented during the launch, Uganda’s annual demand for biomass energy exceeds its supply, leading to increased costs and environmental concerns. Moreover, cooking with biomass fuels poses health risks and contributes to carbon emissions, exacerbating climate change.

Technology Proposition:

Yiga explained that in collaboration with accredited energy services companies (ESCOs), Stanbic Bank proposes the adoption of solar-powered stoves as an alternative cooking solution for schools. The institutional ECOCA Solar School Kitchen, developed in partnership with ECOCA East Africa SMC Ltd, operates entirely on solar power, providing a clean, sustainable, and cost-effective cooking solution for educational institutions.

“The solar-powered stoves are equipped with large electric pots and boilers, capable of serving institutions ranging from 100 to 1,000 students. The system also includes a 1,000-litre solar water heater and battery backup, ensuring uninterrupted cooking operations,” Yiga stated, adding:

“By eliminating the reliance on traditional biomass fuels, the solar-powered stoves not only reduce institutions’ expenditure on cooking fuels but also mitigate environmental impact and promote cleaner cooking practices. Additionally, the mobility feature of the stoves enhances operational efficiency, reducing the burden on school cooks and chefs.

Implementation Process:

To facilitate the adoption of solar-powered stoves, Stanbic Bank plans to conduct energy audits in partner schools, assess their cooking needs, and provide customized solutions tailored to their requirements. The bank will offer financing options to support the installation and maintenance of the solar systems, making them accessible to a wide range of educational institutions.

According to Yiga, Stanbic Bank’s proposal to introduce solar-powered stoves in schools represents a significant step towards sustainable development and environmental stewardship in Uganda’s education sector. By harnessing renewable energy solutions, the bank aims to empower schools to embrace cleaner, more efficient cooking practices, thereby creating healthier learning environments and contributing to the country’s long-term sustainability goals.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

