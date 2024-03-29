The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has rallied Members of Parliament to spearhead conservation efforts in their respective constituencies to reverse the advanced effects of climate change.

In her communication to parliament, Speaker Among noted that of late, the country has witnessed extreme weather conditions and climate change effects which validate the need for urgent mitigation measures.

She encouraged members of Parliament to take advantage of the rains to engage in tree planting and champion the tree planting campaigns in their areas of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Parliament is to join Buganda Kingdom in its fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Ms. Among noted that members of parliament are expected to turn up on Tuesday next week to show solidarity with Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi and the entire Kingdom towards this noble cause.

