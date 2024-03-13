Female sex workers under the Network of Key Population Service Organisations (UNESO) and in collaboration with Ubuntu Law and Justice Center (UBUNTU) have asked the government of Uganda to declare Violence against women (including Femicide) a national disaster.

This was contained in their joint press statement issued during a press conference held in Kampala on 8th March in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s day.

Police and media reports show that vulnerable women, especially female sex workers still face horrific levels of violence from their purported clients and some security operatives who treat them as outlaws.

In the last three months alone, UNESO reports that 8 sex workers were murdered but despite several arrests made, security agencies are yet to conduct thorough, impartial and independent investigations into these murders.

One of the sex workers murdered was Nakagwa Esther 25 who was stabbed to death in the night of 25th December 2023 in Okatho Inn guest house located in Bwaise, Kawempe where she had rented a room for work. The murder weapon (a blood-stained knife) was recovered at the scene of crime and seven suspects, including the manager and workers of the guest house, were arrested to aid in investigations.

In another incident, Kokunda Rena 29 a sex worker residing in Kireka was murdered in Silent Kireka Guest House in Kireka B zone, Kira Municipality on the 10.02.2024 at around 7pm. The suspect had checked in under the names of Mike Bilnego. According to a police statement issued on 12th oe,2024, he escaped with the deceased’s belongings.

While addressing the media at the press conference, Natukunda Diana, a human rights advocate working with UNESO said that women are living under a constant threat of Femicide, an extreme manifestation of violence against the female gender.

“The picture is particularly grim for marginalized communities including sex workers and sexual and gender minorities who face intersecting and multiple vulnerabilities, inequalities and criminalization” she said.

According to the police annual crime report 2022, a total of 17,698 country-wide GBV cases with related murders of women were reported.

In Uganda, the criminalization of sex work has created barriers for female sex workers (in their diversity) to achieve equality in social, economic and political aspects.

Caroline Muchuma from UBUNTU says that instead of protecting the rights of sex workers, criminalization of sex work has exposed them to injustices and human rights violations.

“The criminal justice system in the country has not been successful in holding perpetrators accountable and delivering justice in the cases of Femicide, thus failing female sex workers just like it fails all women” Caroline noted.

A sex worker who preferred anonymity said that almost every female sex worker has suffered violence because of her gender and work, as well as the belief that sex workers are expendable.

“Men think that because they’re paying for it, then they can behave in ways which are completely inappropriate, the police, local leaders and the public at large think that because sex work is criminal, we do not deserve justice” she said.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is; “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

Juliet Kinyange, a lawyer from the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum (HRAPF) says that for Uganda to live up to the them, investing in the human rights, sexual reproductive health rights and the well-being of sex workers is not just a moral imperative but a pathway to achieving true progress.

“The government should commit resources to address the root causes of GBV and awareness creation to address sex inequality, the objectification of women…” she said.

