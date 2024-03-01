Radiant, one of the leading lifestyle, beauty, and personal care brands in Uganda has supported singer Lydia Jazmine with UGX 50 million towards the upcoming First Born Concert due on March 1, 2024.

The concert will go down at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Jazmine, who is staging her first-ever concert since joining the music industry 10 years ago, is the brand ambassador of Radiant.

‘’Jazmine joined us as a brand ambassador over two years ago, and we are so proud of the work she has accomplished for Radiant, but also as an artist. We congratulate her on staging her maiden concert and this is why we are proud to invest up to Ugx 50,000,000 in the First-Born concert,” said Robert Kitenda, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

At the concert, Radiant will be unveiling a new brand identity that comprises a new logo and products that have been developed with world class precision and tailored to your needs and feedback.

Lilian Kansiime, Category Manager, Radiant said the brand has consistently served customers with products that make them shine and feel great.

“Our dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation remains unwavering. The fresh look of Radiant has been designed to deliver exactly what you need to have good hair days and feel great every single day that you use Radiant products. We renew our commitment to providing unparalleled quality, exceptional service, and a curated selection of Radiant products,” explained Kansiime.

On her part, commended Radiant for supporting her maiden. She said she relies on radiant products to maintain her extremely lofty standards of always looking good.

‘’I am privileged to have been contracted to share my experience with Radiant. The truth is, I would freely recommend Radiant to all my girls. Radiant products work. They deliver that perfect hairdo that you always aim for when you go to the salon. I invite all my fans to come to my concert and experience the Radiant fresh look. You will thank me later.’

Lydia Jazmine, Radiant Brand Ambassador

At the concert, Radiant will offer free salon services and products to revelers, so that they can experience first-hand the magic of Radiant products.

