KAMULI – Prudential Uganda, the winner of People’s Choice Awards at the 2024 Insurance Innovation Awards has in partnership with seven Rotary clubs successfully completed the renovation and construction projects at Bulamuka Primary School in Kamuli District.

These efforts were part of a broader initiative by Prudential Uganda to support educational institutions in overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is rooted in our Purpose For Every Life, For Every Future and within our sustainability ambition which is to deliver real world impact and build long-term resilience for the communities in which we operate in.

The global health crisis brought unprecedented challenges, particularly in the education sector. In response, Prudential Uganda donated $70,000, equivalent to Uganda Shillings 261,000,000, to kickstart the transformation of Bulamuka Primary School.

Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda, emphasized the significance of the renovation in uplifting education standards, not just at Bulamuka Primary School but across Uganda. “At Prudential, we believe in the transformative power of education. Our partnership with the Rotary Clubs underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation. By creating a safe and conducive learning environment at Bulamuka Primary School, we are investing in Uganda’s future,” he said.

The renovation project addressed crucial infrastructure gaps, including classroom block refurbishments, a new kitchen construction, installation of sanitation facilities, rainwater harvesting tanks, and tree planting around the school premises. These enhancements ensure that students receive quality education in a safe and conducive environment.

Edward Kakembo Nsubuga, Governor of Rotary District 9213, expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, stating: “Rotary Clubs are dedicated to serving communities and addressing critical needs. The partnership with Prudential Uganda exemplifies the collective impact we can achieve when organizations collaborate for a common cause. We are proud to be part of this initiative to enhance educational opportunities for children in Kamuli District.”

Prudential Uganda, in conjunction with seven Rotary Clubs (Rotary Club of Kampala City, Rotary Club of Bugolobi Morning Tide, Rotary Club of Bweyogerere Central, Rotary Club of Mahaba, Rotary Club of Kulambiro, Rotary Club of Saturday E-Jazz, and the Rotaract Clubs of Tankhill City and Kansanga Hope), is optimistic that this collaboration will have a positive impact on the lives of students, teachers, and the entire community.

The renovation and construction of Bulamuka Primary School were made possible by the generosity

of the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential.

Prudential Uganda was earlier honoured with the People’s Choice Awards at the fourth Insurance Innovation Awards, organized by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda. The prestigious ceremony, held on 15 March 2024, recognized Prudential’s outstanding contributions and innovations in the insurance industry.

This marks the second consecutive year that Prudential Uganda has been voted as the People’s Choice, a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in service delivery. The Insurance Innovation Awards are a platform to celebrate and acknowledge companies that drive innovation and excellence in the insurance sector.

Prudential Uganda has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the industry, having previously been awarded Most Innovative Life Insurance at the inaugural and second editions of the Insurance Innovation Awards. This latest recognition further solidifies Prudential’s position as a frontrunner in providing innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions.

“We are thrilled to receive the People’s Choice Awards at the Insurance Innovation Awards for the second consecutive year. This achievement underscores our dedication to serving our customers with innovative and tailored insurance products,” said Tetteh.

The Insurance Innovation Awards by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda are a significant platform that highlights and celebrates excellence, innovation, and best practices in the insurance sector. Prudential Uganda remains committed to driving innovation, fostering customer trust, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

