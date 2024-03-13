KAMPALA – Prudential Uganda has once again awarded Makerere University’s top five students of Actuarial Science with 500 USD each.

Through the Prudential Actuarial Support Scheme (PASS), the students will also receive a fully funded scholarship to sit for their professional exams. In total, Prudential Uganda has invested one hundred and thirty-five million shillings (Shs135,000,000) to the winners.

Launched on 21st October 2022, the Scheme is an initiative seeking to develop actuarial capacity in Uganda by rewarding excellence in actuarial science and supporting top graduating students with mentorship, internship opportunities and financial assistance to become certified actuaries.

This year’s awardees include;

Muhumuza Mark Kobugabe Michelle Audrey Uwera Ruth Michelle Bunjo Steven Hugh Namuddu Anneliz

“I am particularly delighted to announce that the second cohort of the scheme have each received a reward of $500 as a token of our appreciation for your hard work and dedication,” announced Mr. Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO, Prudential Uganda during the event on Tuesday.

He commended the winners for demonstrating exemplary dedication and passion for actuarial science.

“Your relentless pursuit of knowledge and your unwavering determination have set you apart as the best and brightest in your field,” he said.

He also lauded the university for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and for being their esteemed partner in this transformative initiative.

Mr. Tetteh revealed that with the support of their Support Scheme, the awardees are not only receiving financial assistance but also mentorship and internship opportunities that will propel them towards success in their future endeavours.

“As I speak, Mark Muhumuza has started his internship with us and Gloria Akumu who joined us last year, will be completing her internship at the end of this month.”

He is optimistic that they will perform exceptionally well once more in their upcoming examinations next month.

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe – Vice-chancellor of Makerere University also congratulated the winners – noting that it is not easy to get a very good degree from Makerere University even if they are taking the top brains.

“If you have been honored to get a first-class, you must consider yourself extremely clever and blessed. You are leaving with a degree from one the best universities in the world, you can go anywhere in the world and present your degree and you will be considered favorably compared to others.”

He commended their partners for giving a chance to their students “because you are in the industry and you understand the industry better than we do.”

Prof. Nawangwe challenged the graduates not to relax because the world today is so competitive.

“There are 200,000 students in 50 universities in Uganda and Makerere alone has 40,000 students.”

He is, however, optimistic that while the generation today has to fight much harder for jobs, the opportunities are much more compared to the old days because the population has also grown.

“Except in Africa, there is a decrease in population growth in the rest of countries and there is a big deficit of skilled workforce in some countries and you can go there and work. And with opportunities of partners like Prudential, you are even much better off than the rest of your colleagues,” Prof. Nawangwe encouraged the graduates.

He also challenged the Government to revise its notice on job creation – noting that there is no reason why there should be a graduate on the streets of Kampala.

“In Sweden, 80% of the population goes to the university whereas in Uganda, it is only 6% and yet we can afford to have graduates walk on streets. I think there are things that we must do differently, it is a shame.”

Prof. Nawangwe warned students who misuse the tuition fees and end up failing to graduate.

“At Makerere, 1000 students drop out every year, and the majority, the reason they give is failure to raise school fees but our investigations show that they got the fees from their parents and bet it to make interest and end up losing.”

