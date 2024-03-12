KAMPALA – The police leadership is disturbed by content in a “controversial” JESA commercial advert, of its juice, popularly known as “JESA JUS”. The TV Ad suggests that a traffic officer, during a normal traffic enforcement routine, stopped a driver for inspection before he was immediately compromised with a pack of JESA JUS, by the panicky driver and children, after which he left them to proceed without inspection.

“You can go,” he said after taking the JESA JUS.

According to police, the Ad made reference to the traffic police, as being corrupt and easily bribed by JESA JUS.

“The driver is seen, allegedly bribing a traffic officer with a packet of JESA JUS in front of children and lets them off the hook. It, therefore, draws a link between the traffic officer, the driver and the children. The driver and children are depicted as traffic violators,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson.

Police argue that this also promoted acts of bribery among children that you can easily buy your way out, once caught up in a compromising situation and reinforces negative perceptions by children against police.

“The appearance of a lookalike traffic officer and the use of the police uniform without the express permission of the IGP is strictly prohibited since it is fully gazetted.”

Enanga added, “In addition, the advert deceptively suggests that the police leadership endorses the product of “JESA JUS” and further supports, the campaign to market, sell and drink the product, which is not true.”

“As a result, we demand that the commercial firm pulls out the traffic police content or the entire advert, and halts any further displays on TV, radios and other digital platforms. Failure to do so will call for sanction in the civil court of law, by the Directorate of Legal and Human Rights Services,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

