NAMANVE – CFAO Motors Uganda has announced the winners of the “Toyota Dream Car Art Contest – National Contest” held on Friday, March 15, 2024

The event took place at Cfao Mobility Head Offices, Namanve, – celebrating the creative achievements of young artists aged 15 and under from across Uganda.

The national contest attracted entries from various regions in Uganda, amongst which three participants from each entry category were selected as winners and entered as representatives of Uganda to the World Contest, to be held in Japan.

“Young dreamers aged 15 and under from across Uganda were invited to draw their dream cars, igniting their imaginations, and potentially seeing their vision on the world stage,” the officials said.

Young artists, Maxwell Arinaitwe (6), for the portrait titled ‘Fun and Cleaning and helping car’; Claire Tendo Namiro 10 for a portrait titled ‘Toyota Camp Cruiser’, and Nicole Nalwanga (12) for the portrait ‘Toyota Flower Van’ dominated the competition by winning first place in Category 1 (7 years or under), Category 2 (8 – 11 years) and Category 3 (12 – 15 years), respectively.

Born in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has become a cherished platform for nurturing the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and dreamers. With over 8 million participants from 140 countries and regions, the contest has sparked countless imaginations and displayed the boundless potential of young minds.

The Winners in each category won School fees for 1 term worth UGX 2,000,000, as well as other exciting prizes.

They also won a Paint and Kids Uganda Session worth UGX 55,000/= each.

PRIZES FOR THE WINNERS

The Winners in each category won School fees for 1 term worth UGX 2,000,000.

They also won a Paint and Kids Session.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

